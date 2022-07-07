July 07, 2022
Shaw Local
Police blotter: July 7, 2022

Amber L. Schmotzer, 36, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday in her residence, La Salle police said.

Alex J. Brown, 24, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and expired registration Wednesday at East Superior and Guion streets, Ottawa police said.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with no valid driver’s license and no insurance at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on Route 23, a mile north of North 33rd Road in Dayton Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.