Free barbecue lunch set Saturday at Park Place

A free lunch is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The free lunch program sponsored by Deacons of Park Church and Hardscrabble Lions is conducted the second Saturday of each month at Park Place.

Saturday’s meal of barbecue, chips, salad, dessert and beverage will be hosted by First Methodist Church.

The meal is free and open to the public with dine-in or carryout options.

If you would be interested in hosting a month, contact Kathy 815-822-3750 for more details.