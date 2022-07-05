Autumnwood Drive closed July 7 for underground utility work

Contractors for the city of Ottawa will be excavating Autumnwood Drive for underground utility work at the entrance into Autumnwood Subdivision beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 7.

Access in and out of the subdivision will be allowed from the south while work is underway. Residents living in homes north of the subdivision entrance at Lakewood and Autumnwood drives will need to travel north on Autumnwood Drive to North 30th Road for access to their properties.

If work is not completed by the end of the workday, the road will be reopened to all traffic Thursday night and closed again Friday morning until the work is finished.