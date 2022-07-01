Police blotter: July 1, 2022

Khalil Coleman, 20, of Malden, was charged with no valid license at 6:21 p.m. Thursday at Joliet and Canal streets, La Salle police said.
Gregory A. Molina, 31, of Peru, was charged with a city ordinance violation for barking dogs at 9:01 p.m. Thursday at his residence, Peru police said.
Paul J. Johnson, 30, of Spring Valley, was charged with no valid driver’s license, driver and passenger seat belts and no insurance at 5:32 p.m. Thursday at U.S. 6 at Sycamore Street, Peru police said.
Chris R. Tunget, 51, of Peru, was charged with battery at 6:22 p.m. Thursday at 1517 Peoria St., Peru police said.
Robert O. Halm, 52, of Oglesby, was charged with retail theft at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Gloria L. Cornell, 36, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday at Speedway, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.