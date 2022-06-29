Police blotter: June 29, 2022

Henry Alvarez, 60, of La Salle, was picked up on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) and was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and failure to yield at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday at Third and LaHarpe streets, La Salle police said.

