Police blotter: June 27, 2022

Devonte L. Williams, 27, of Granville, was charged with driving while revoked at 7:33 p.m. Thursday at Illinois Avenue and Springfield Street, Mendota police said.
Rory A. Waldrop, 27, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Sixth Street and Eights Avenue, Mendota police said.
Avery J. Barrett, 27, of rural Mendota, was picked up on Lee County warrants for failure to appear (contempt of court; DUI) at 6:48 p.m. Saturday, Mendota police said.
Nicolaus J. Phillips, 23, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked Sunday in the 200 block of West Main Street, Ottawa police said.
Sarah M. Gruenwald, 26, of Peru, was charged with unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis Sunday in the 200 block of West Main Street, Ottawa police said.
Francisco S. Cuevas-Quintanilla, 61, of Ottawa, was charged with theft of lost or mislaid property Sunday at his residence, Ottawa police said.
Joshua A. Works, 32, of Peru, was charged with DUI, no headlights when required and improper lane usage at 11:14 p.m. Saturday at Third and Calhoun streets, Peru police said.
Anna K. Peters, 22, of La Salle, was charged with possession of cannabis less than 30 grams (10.5 grams) at 1:03 a.m. Saturday Fourth and Grant streets, Peru police said.
