Police blotter: June 23, 2022

Jorge L. Marcial Minkis, 36, of La Salle, was charged with obstructing identification at 12:59 a.m. Thursday at 1569 Crosat St., La Salle police said.
Jose G. Perez, 23, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident Monday in the 700 block of West Madison Street, Ottawa police said.
Dameon Hunter, 21, of Streator, turned himself in on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, Streator police said.
Michael A. McQueen, 36, of Chicago, was picked up on a Will County warrant for failure to appear (possession/delivery of methamphetamine) Wednesday at 410 Nebraska Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.