Streator Public Library kicks off week of events for June 20

Saturday’s summer reading program at City Park kicks off a week of events and programming celebrating the summer at the Streator Public Library, starting all week with Bird Bingo and a scavenger hunt inside the library available all week. Take and Make Nature Weaving Kits also are available all week.

Monday, the library will have a tutorial at 10 a.m. on using the newspapers.com on its computers. This program can be used to look at thousands of different newspapers dating back to the 1800s. Then the Department of Agriculture will present at 4:30 p.m. with story time and a craft for children ages 4 to 6.

The Lego Club returns at 3 p.m. Tuesday and the Cozy Mystery Book Club and Anime Club make returns on Wednesday. The Cozy Mystery Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. and the Anime Club will meet at 4 p.m. A course on how to make birdhouses will take place at 5 p.m.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, there will be a fossil hunt at the library followed by a presentation of fossils from Starved Rock at 4 p.m.

Friday taking place all day is a self-guided story time at Spring Lake Park that uses QR codes and then on Saturday, the Play Dough Club is giving children the opportunity to make their own fossil at 10 a.m. followed by a showing of “Encanto” at 11 a.m.