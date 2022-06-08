La Salle County grand jury returns indictments June 7, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Kiley Szafranski, 43, of Marseilles (driving while revoked); Gloria Johnson, 41, of Marseilles (aggravated DUI; driving while revoked); Kendra Lishewski, 43, of Ottawa (retail theft); Jeremy Johnson, 40, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Michael West, 63, of Peru (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Edward Jones, 54, of Hoffman Estates (aggravated DUI; unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Wade Thomas, 43, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Damien Johnson, 27, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Amber Katrein, 30, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Conor Shukstor, 28, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Ramil Julian, 46, of Marseilles (aggravated battery; driving while revoked); Henry Arroyo-Rodriguez, 53, of Ottawa (violation of the sex offender registry); Ryan Hill, 41, of Ottawa (aggravated battery).