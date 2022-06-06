June 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Streator man dies after Sunday motorcycle crash in Oglesby

Preliminary reports are motorcyclist lost control of his bike

By Shaw Local News Network
A Streator man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash early Sunday in Oglesby.

Eric A. Davis, 51, was identified as the rider in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Glen Avenue and Walnut Street, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and Oglesby Police Department said in a joint press release issued Monday.

Preliminary indications are Davis lost control and potentially struck a fixed object. The accident is under investigation by Oglesby police and the coroner’s office.

Coroner Rich Ploch said his office was summoned to the emergency room at St. Margaret’s Health-Peru, where Davis was taken following the crash. An autopsy was conducted Monday, Ploch said, and results are pending.