La Salle County remains at medium risk status for COVID-19, despite 15 counties in Illinois at high risk

For the third week in a row, La Salle County remained in the medium risk status for COVID-19 transmission, according to guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At medium risk status, the CDC strongly recommends individuals at highest risk or who have high risk people in their household consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Boone, Lee, Winnebago, Fulton, Knox, Henderson, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell counties are at high risk status for COVID-19.

La Salle County’s risk is based on the following indicators set by the CDC. In the past seven days, it had a case rate total of 242.94 per 100,000, eight or 7.1 per 100,000 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 and 2.2% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

Take the following precautions, especially if you are at a high risk for serious illness: talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing); have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing); talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments such as oral antivirals, PrEP and monoclonal antibodies.

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease: consider self-testing to detect infection before contact; consider wearing a mask when indoors with them; stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters; maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible; follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

Additionally, there were 260 new COVID-19 cases confirmed countywide as of May 27. Making up the new cases are 16 boys younger than 13, 17 girls younger than 13, five teenage boys, seven teenage girls, 14 men in their 20s, 19 women in their 20s, 23 men in their 30s, 17 women in their 30s, 18 men in their 40s, 18 women in their 40s, 14 men in their 50s, 22 women in their 50s, 10 men in their 60s, 28 women in their 60s, 10 men in their 70s, seven women in their 70s, five men in their 80s, five women in their 80s, three men in their 90s and two women in their 90s.

There were 100 residents previously diagnosed with COVID-19 who have been removed from isolation since May 27.

Regardless of community level, La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a booster. Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

There were 57.92% La Salle County residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 as of May 27, 61.3% of residents with at least one dose of vaccine and 35,112 doses of boosters administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.