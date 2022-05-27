Thursday Roundup: Davey Rashid loses state tennis opener; Fieldcrest’s Mason Stoeger advances at 1A state track

CHARLESTON — Fieldcrest’s Mason Stoeger was the only Times-area athlete to advance out of the Class 1A preliminaries at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Meet preliminaries on Thursday at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.
Stoeger, a senior, turned in a time of 4:28.32, making him the No. 7 seed in the field of the 1600 meters, a group led by Chicago Latin’s Ryan Hardiman’s clocking of 4:18.96. Hardiman is also the leader in the 3200 meter run.
Other locals competing but not advancing in 1A included Marquette’s Caden Eller, whose long jump effort of 5.88 meters placed him 19th in that field. Somonauk’s Ethan Gabrys was clocked in 18.00 even, earning him 29th in the 1600, while Newark’s Logan Pasakarnis ran a 2:08.42 in the 800 meters. That left him with the 30th best time.
The Class 2A and 3A preliminaries will be held on Friday, with the advancers returning for the finals on Saturday.
Boys tennis
Rashid loses opener at IHSA State: In suburban Chicago, Streator singles player Davey Rashid dropped his opening match at the Class 1A IHSA Boys Tennis State Meet, falling to Wheaton St. Francis’ Kory Carlson 6-1, 6-1.
Rashid is still alive in the tournament and scheduled for a second-round match at Hoffman Estates on Friday against Geneseo’s Alex Slaymaker.