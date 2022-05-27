Ottawa High School student awarded Don Morehead Community Service Scholarship

Ottawa High School graduate Cody Marko was the 2022 recipient of the Don Morehead Community Service Scholarship.

The $1,000 award will assist Marko’s higher education goals. He will attend Northern Illinois University in the fall, where he will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

The selection for the award is based on the student’s completion of the scholarship application, overall citizenship, community involvement, among other criteria.

OSF Medical Group-Ottawa established the Don Morehead Community Service Scholarship in honor of the retired physician and his more than 50 years of dedicated volunteerism and service to the community. That included many years on the Ottawa School Board, where Morehead was committed to preparing young adults to become productive citizens and future leaders.

The scholarship is open to Ottawa High School students who commit to continuing their education following graduation.