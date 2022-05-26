State’s attorneys in La Salle, Bureau counties appointed judges

La Salle and Bureau counties will need new state’s attorneys. The top prosecutors in both counties have been made judges.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Todd Martin was appointed to the bench Thursday, replacing Circuit Judge Joseph P. Hettel, who is leaving for the appeals court.

Bureau County State’s Attorney Geno Caffarini also is becoming a judge. He was tabbed to replace retiring Circuit Judge Marc P. Bernabei.

Both appointments were announced in a joint press release issued by Justice Robert L. Carter and the Supreme Court of Illinois.

Martin’s appointment takes effect Aug. 2 and will conclude Dec. 2, 2024, meaning he must run for a six-year term in the 2024 general election. If installed — he could draw one or more challenges — he would run for retention thereafter.

“I am incredibly humbled and thankful to the Supreme Court and Justice Carter for the opportunity,” Martin said. “I look forward to serving the 13th Judicial Circuit.”

Caffarini’s appointment is effective Aug. 15 and also will conclude Dec. 2, 2024. He, too, will run for a six-year term in 2024.

“I am very honored and humbled by this appointment and thank Justice Carter and the Illinois Supreme Court for this opportunity,” Caffarini said. “I look forward to serving the people of Bureau County and the 13th Judicial Circuit in this new role.”

Martin has a 28-year law career and has served as La Salle County State’s Attorney since his election to that post in 2020. He had previously served for a number of years in the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office as Chief Deputy State’s Attorney, County Attorney, and Assistant State’s Attorney. He additionally has worked in private practice at Herbolsheimer, Lannon, Henson, Duncan & Reagan, and at his solo private practice of the Martin Law Office.

Caffarini has served as Bureau County State’s Attorney since a 2015 appointment and won elections in 2016 and 2020. He had previously worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney first at the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and then the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office from 1987 to 2009. From 2009 to 2015 he was an associate attorney at Anthony C. Raccuglia & Associates with a primary focus on civil litigation and personal injury/worker’s compensation.