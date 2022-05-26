Area Roundup: Streator baseball’s regional opener pushed to Friday

The wet weather and dire immediate forecast pushed back the semifinals of the Class 3A Galesburg Baseball Regional by two days.
Streator – a defending Class 3A regional champion – will not open the postseason until Friday evening against Geneseo. The game will begin after Friday’s first semifinal featuring the host Silver Streaks taking on Kankakee.
The regional championship game still is scheduled for Saturday, with an 11 a.m. first pitch, although that could be pushed later in the day because of the later semifinals.
Bass fishing
Seneca 22nd at IHSA State: The Seneca bass fishing team qualified for the IHSA State Finals at Carlyle Lake in Carlyle with a third-place finish at sectionals, then placed 22nd of 75 state-qualifying teams after boating two fish weighing 2 pounds, 9 ounces.
The Seneca team, which hauled in 11.86 pounds of bass at sectionals, included Dominick Griffin, Forest Stuedemann, Keegan Murphy and Jayden Brassal. The IHSA State Finals were cut from two days to one because of inclement weather, with catch totals down across the board and 36 boats not bringing in a fish.
“Our team went down there to be competitive and experience state, and I believe that our group did both of those things to the fullest,” Seneca coach Andy Jackson said.