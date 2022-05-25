Local Sports Digest: Pineapple Escape, Danchris Nursery win Ottawa City Rec openers

Ottawa City Rec Softball begins
In Ottawa City Rec Softball Monday Night Women’s league action:
It was Pineapple Escape 2, Bloomin Vinyl 0, with Lacey Hansen providing two hits for Bloomin, while Kayla Kimes was 3 for 3 for Pineapple Escape.
Danchris Nursery defeated The Outage 7-5, led by Megan Valvo (4 for 4) and two hits apiece from Sarah Nanouski and Kathy Long. For The Outage, Kendra Jobst tripled twice and singled, while Sydney Thorpen singled and doubled.
Streator Youth Baseball highlights
In Minor League — Streator Collision bested CMJ TRee Service 12-2, Brooks McCloskey (nine strikeouts), Jakob Granados (defense) and Conner Koetz (inside-the-park home run) led the victors. Zae Moton tagged two hits for CMJ.
In Instructional League — Joe Hatzer topped Feken Trucking 15-10, led by Henry Reek with two hits. Cole Dodge had two hits and two runs scored for Feken.