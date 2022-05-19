Marseilles submits grant application to help hire 3 police officers

The city of Marseilles has submitted a grant, with the help of the North Central Illinois Council of Governments, to help it hire three police officers while paying for 25% of the officers’ salaries in the first year, 30% in the second year and 35% in the third year.

“The program helps small police departments, such as Marseilles, get full-time officers even though they can’t pay for it themselves,” said Ali Braboy, representing NCICG. “So, what the grant does is it helps you get an officer for a maximum of $125,00 for three years.”

Braboy said there is a waiver possible that would allow Marseilles not to need to match the percentages for the first three years, but the terms of the grant require the city has to pay for the officers in the fourth year of employment.

“You would get the money for the three years with your match and then the last full year, you would have to pay for that,” Braboy said.

Marseilles Police Chief Brian Faber said this program is helpful for a growing community, such as Marseilles that answered more than 16,000 calls last year.