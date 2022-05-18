Ottawa Pirates fan Greg Atz catches his dream at King Field

It’s been Greg Atz’s dream to play for the Ottawa High School football team.

Atz has been telling Carrie Conrad, who works at Friendship House, a facility for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, about his dream of playing for the Pirates. That dream came true Tuesday afternoon as Atz donned the number 89 jersey and received a pass from senior Joe Ovanic.

“He goes down the hallway practicing and he always stops by our classrooms to tell us how many touchdowns he made,” Conrad said. “It’s just a dream come true.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Ottawa High School quarterback Joe Ovanic throws a football to Greg Atz to score a touchdown Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Ottawa High School's King Field. Atz always wanted to play quarterback for the Ottawa Pirates and with the help of the Ottawa Friendship House and the high school his lifelong dream was fulfilled. (Scott Anderson)

Atz has been at Friendship House for more than a decade and is living at one of the agency’s homes in Streator.

Ottawa Athletic Director Mike Cooper said Conrad contacted him and he was excited to help Atz achieve his dream, even though that goal ended up having to wait a few months since the weather in the early spring was so wet and cold.

The weather Tuesday held up perfectly, though.

“It really is a perfect day,” Cooper said. “I think we made a lot of people, not just Greg, really happy today.”

Ovanic said it’s an experience he’ll never forget, and he didn’t realize how memorable it would be when Cooper asked for his help.

“Coming out here was a really heartfelt experience,” Ovanic said. “I’ve never gotten to do anything like this before.”

It’s an amazing thing for an amazing guy: Conrad said Atz is such a good guy and he deserves to be happy.

“Every day, he stops in to ask how my family is doing or about my dogs, and he remembers a lot of little things,” Conrad said. “He’s just so awesome and for this to happen to him is truly special. I cannot thank the high school enough for helping us make his dream come true.”