Police blotter: May 17, 2022

Joshua R. Hess, 35, of Sheridan, was served with a La Salle County warrant charging him with contempt of court Monday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.

Shane R. Messick, 36, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for domestic battery at 7:38 a.m. Friday at Goulding and Burns streets, Streator police said.

A 15-year-old boy turned himself in to Streator police on La Salle County youth warrant 3:27 p.m. Friday and was taken to the La Salle County Detention Home, Streator police said.

Jacobe L. Francis, 23, of Ottawa, was charged with criminal damage to property at 8:36 p.m. Friday following an investigation into an incident Thursday in the 100 block of Spring Street, Streator police said.

