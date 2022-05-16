Police blotter: May 16, 2022

Timothy J. Przybylski, 21, of Ottawa, was charged with criminal trespass to land and retail theft Friday in the 200 block of East Marquette Street, Ottawa police said.

David A. Mikkelsen, 39, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked, no insurance and failure to signal when required Saturday at Guion Street and Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.

