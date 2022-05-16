May 16, 2022
Marseilles man arrested on charge of failing to register as sex offender, living too close to a park

Man was discovered after La Salle County Sheriff’s Office reviewed about 70 sex offenders for compliance

By Derek Barichello
Randy D. Barile

Randy D. Barile (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A Marseilles man was arrested recently on charges of failing to register a new address as a sexual predator and residing within 500 feet of a park, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Randy D. Barile, 58, was discovered not to be in compliance after the sheriff’s office said it completed about 70 sex offender compliance checks, along with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Barile was taken into custody and taken to the La Salle County Jail where he is being charged with a class 3 felony, which carries a prison sentence range of 5 to 10 years. Barile will appear in court Tuesday where he will have a bond set.

