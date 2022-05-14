Ottawa woman charged in Streator meth bust

An Ottawa woman could face 3-7 years in prison if convicted of selling less than a gram of methamphetamine Wednesday to undercover agents in Streator.

Briana N. Woodard, 28, was taken into custody by Streator police following the controlled buy conducted by the Streator police and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics near the 1400 block of North Wasson Street.

Following the investigation, Woodard was charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. She was later transported to the LaSalle County Jail.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Tri-DENT consists of La Salle, Streator, Princeton, Oglesby, Ottawa, Spring Valley and Mendota police departments along with La Salle, Bureau and Putnam County sheriff’s offices.