Stand for Life Ottawa agrees with overturning Roe v. Wade

Stand for Life Ottawa, the group countering Wednesday night’s pro-Roe v. Wade protest at Washington Square, is glad to see the abortion decision handed to state governments.

A Supreme Court draft was leaked indicating it would overturn Roe v. Wade, in turn allowing states to outlaw abortion and restrict contraceptive rights.

Andrew Moore, with Stand for Life Ottawa, said it’s important to acknowledge the decision from Roe v. Wade removed existing protocols on abortions the state’s created themselves voted on by states with a population who view an unborn fetus as a life.

“It’s worth noting that Roe v. Wade, itself, was handed down almost 50 years ago at a time when sonograms were not commonplace,” Moore said. “There’s been so many medical advances made and scientific breakthroughs. For example, the age of viability back in 1973 was understood to be about 28 weeks. Now it’s between 20 and 22 weeks.”

Moore said Stand for Life Ottawa believes every human being is valuable and has a right to life, and in the case of an assault or rape, communities need to come alongside the mother and support her without punishing the child.

Moore said there are many parents waiting for adoptions that a better solution would be to make that process simpler instead of performing an abortion.

He also said society as a whole needs to step up and be more supportive of mothers.

“Frankly, society needs to step up and come around to help mothers in really difficult pregnancy situations and ensure they have all the support and care,” Moore said. “Whether it’s medical support, housing, baby supplies, you name it. Our society needs to come around and make it easier for mothers to choose life.”

Stand For Life counter-protested a rally organized by Stand for Planned Parenthood Ottawa. The pro-choice rally drew about 200 people, while the counter protest had a little more than a dozen in attendance. The concern for those protesting the removal of Roe v. Wade, a 50-year-old precedent that has many other Supreme Court decisions tied to it, is that it will cause a backslide in other rights, such as rights to contraceptives.







