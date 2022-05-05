Police blotter: May 5, 2022

Estevan Gonzalez, 24, of Ottawa, was charged with reckless driving after striking a parked car at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on 24th Avenue south of Libby Street in Naplate, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jerod D. Ceja, 34, of Ottawa, was charged with violating an order of protection Wednesday in his residence, Ottawa police said.

Shannon M. Brown, 42, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, expired registration sticker and unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle Wednesday at Illinois Avenue at Boyce Memorial Drive, Ottawa police said.

Matthew D. Jiardina, 43, no hometown provided, was picked up in Oglesby on a Kendall County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release issued Thursday.

