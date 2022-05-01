The Times Athlete of the Week: WFC’s Ella Sibert thankful for coaches, trust to call pitches and Lucky Charms

In an exceptionally close race that went down to the wire, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell softball’s Ella Sibert — who’s batting over .600 this season and coming into last week led MaxPrep’s state rankings in on-base percentage — captured 297 of 996 votes cast to win the honor of The Times Athlete of the Week.
Also on the ballot were runner-up Matt Cruise (Seneca baseball), Lindsey Kaufmann (Marquette softball) and Davey Rashid (Streator boys tennis). All four received over 150 votes.
Next week’s ballot will be online Sunday, with voting going through midday Wednesday.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
You’ve been enjoying a spectacular season at the plate, where you’re batting well over .600 and rank high on the state leaderboards in batting average, slugging and on-base percentage. What’s been the key to your success so far?
I step into the batter’s box relaxed and confident. I focus on getting a pitch up in the zone so I can drive the ball. Hitting is my favorite thing to do and something I look forward to and work very hard at.
What is your game-day routine?
While at school, I get my mind set on the team we play that night. Then I go home and have about an hour to get ready and do my hair, which is my favorite part. My motto is, “Look good, play good!” and on the way to the game I listen to music that gets me pumped up!
Do you have any nicknames?
Not that I can think of ...
Who have been a few of the most influential coaches in your life?
My dad is my biggest fan and coach all in one. He is the one who got me to where I am today. I’m so thankful for him. Michelle Pitte and Jordan Farris have both been very phenomenal coaches. They’ve both coached me in all four years of high school. They know me so well and are more family than coaches. I love them.
Who are your favorite pro sports teams in the sports you follow?
I like the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. I also watch college softball. It’s a great chance to learn and improve your skills by mimicking theirs.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
I really just like school in general. I do not want to graduate. I wish I could stay this age forever.
What’s your go-to breakfast cereal?
My favorite cereal would be Lucky Charms. The marshmallows are just to die for.
Other than the pitcher, no player on the field is as involved in every play the way the catcher is. What do you enjoy about catching? Is there anything about it you don’t enjoy?
I love being involved in every play. It definitely makes the game move faster, and there’s no better satisfaction than throwing someone out on the bases, which is one of my strong suits. Farris trusts me to call the pitches which I love. I’m very grateful for that. Something I’m not very fond of is catching every single game, which gets exhausting, but I am lucky enough to get a break once in a while.
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
I plan to attend IVCC to play volleyball and softball. I’m very excited and ready for some new challenges!