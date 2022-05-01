Police blotter: May 1, 2022

Bryan K. Klinkner, 56, of Plano, was cited following a single-vehicle crash 1:25 a.m. Friday at Route 23 north of U.S. 34 in Adams Township on complaints of DUI, driving too fast for conditions and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Klinkner was southbound on Route 23 when he ran off the roadway to the west side and struck a guard rail, deputies said.

Gary E. Horaney, 62, of Streator, was arrested 6:27 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of South Sterling Street on a complaint of battery, the Streator police said.



