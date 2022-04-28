Area Roundup: Streator softball slips past Newark, 4-2

STREATOR – The Streator Bulldogs managed only three hits, but came away with a 4-2 nonconference win over Newark by breaking a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the fifth inning Wednesday.
Emma Augustine (7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 4 K) picked up the win. No. 8 hitter Mya Zavada (2 RBIs) rapped two hits, and No. 9 Makenna Ondrey (RBI) one in the victory, taking advantage of five walks and four Newark errors.
For the Norsemen, Ryan Williams (2B) and Danica Peshia (RBI) each had two hits in support of losing pitcher Kodi Rizzo (4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 8 K).
Ottawa 6, Morris 0: At Ottawa, Makenzie Oslanzi fired a four-hit shutout and added a couple of doubles and two RBIs at the plate to pace the Pirates’ win. She also struck out seven in the distance effort.
Also for OHS, Zoe Harris (2 RBI) and Maura Condon (RBI) slammed two hits in the win.
Coal City 10, Seneca 9: At Coal City, the Coalers posted eight runs in the sixth and another in the home eighth to stop the Irish, who lost despite 14 hits. Taya Roe (1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 K) suffered the loss in relief of starter Alyssa Zellers (L, 5-4, 5.1 IP, 17 H, 9 ER, 5 K).
Kennedy Hartwig popped three hits, and Zellers (3B), Sam Vandevelde 2B, 3B), Madi Mino (2B, 3 RBI) and Audrey McNabb (2B, 3B, 2 RBI) tagged two hits each for SHS (13-4). Maddie Klicker chipped in a double.
Sycamore 2, Sandwich 0: At Sycamore, despite a solid defensive effort and improved hitting, the Spartans touched Maggie Knepper for two runs in the first inning and made them stand up for the win.
BASEBALL
Newark 7, Somonauk 1: At Newark, the Norsemen scored runs in every inning but the fourth to net the Little Ten Conference win for Jake Martin (6 IP, 3 H, 14 K) in relief of starter Tegan Kruser.
Luke Pasakarnis slapped three of the seven NHS hits, while Caden Wheeler (2B) added two hits and Cole Reibel and Zach Carlson a triple each.
For the Bobcats, Brendan Roberts (4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 10 K) suffered the mound loss, with Jaylen Dion collecting two of their four hits.
Coal City 5, Seneca 4: At Coal City, the Coalers rallied with two runs in the bottom the seventh to steal the win from Irish starter Calvin Maierhofer (6.2 IP, 5 ER, 9 H, 1 BB, 2 K).
At the plate, the Irish managed six hits, including two each from Maierhoifer and Casey Clennon and a double from Paxton Giertz. Matt Cruise and Bryce Roe each drove in a run.
La Salle-Peru 12, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Cavaliers jumped out of the gate with eight runs in the first inning and breezed to the win. L-P’s Julius Sanchez was dominant on the mound, allowing one hit – a single by Austin Marks – and two walks while striking out six.
Tyler Lissman (2 IP, 9 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K) took the loss for the Indians, despite relief help from Chance Lange.
Fieldcrest 4, El Paso-Gridley 3: At Minonk, the Knights came away with the Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
BOYS TENNIS
La Salle-Peru 3, Streator 2: At Streator, the Cavaliers swept through the doubles portion for the win. In singles, the Bulldogs’ Davey Rashid won, 6-0, 6-0, over Alex Lucero. Ryan Beck downed Adam Kasperski, 6-2, 6-1.
L-P’s Traeger Abens/Ethan Picco topped Cooper Wahl/Quinn Baker, 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Bollis/Joe Pohar bested Brendan Christensen/Andrew Vogel, 6-1, 6-0; and Elijah Arthurs/Luke Buck defeated Izak Gollik/Brad Minick, 6-0, 6-4.
Pontiac 3, Streator 2: As in the other match at home, Rashid and Beck were the Bulldogs’ winners, by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-0, respectively. In doubles, Wahl/Baker fell, 6-3, 6-2; Christensen/Vogel lost, 6-4, 6-2; and Golik/Minick lost, 6-2, 6-3.
Ottawa 5, Morris 0: At Morris on Tuesday, the Pirates moved to 2-1 in the Interstate Eight Conference with the win, led by singles wins by Adam Gross, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 1 and Sebastian Cabrera, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 2. In doubles, Logan Goetsch/Will Goetz won, 6-2, 6-2; Ethan Krafft/Noah Gross took a 6-1, 6-0 victory; and Daniel Reinhardt/Ethan Cela won, 6-2, 6-1.
JUCO SOFTBALL
IVCC 7, Carl Sandburg 6; IVCC 10, Carl Sandburg 3: On Tuesday at Galesburg, Ally Gulette pitched the Game 1 win, allowing two earned runs and one walk while striking out four. She added two hits and an RBI. Lauren Phillips popped two triples and drove in three runs, and Paige Cottingim added two hits and an RBI for the Eagles.
Game 2 saw Josie Woolley earn the win, surrendering no earned runs and fanning one. Gianna Neill went 3 for 4 with a double and seven RBIs in the win. Phillips added two hits and two runs scored for IV (6-7, 4-5 in the Arrowhead Conference).