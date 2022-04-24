The Times Athlete of the Week: Somonauk’s Jaylen Dion a pitcher, a welder and not a big sports watcher

Of 332 votes cast, Somonauk baseball’s Jaylen Dion captured 165 to win the honor of The Times Athlete of the Week, catapulted by his seven-inning, two-hit shutout thrown against Earlville.
Runner-up Cheyenne Burns (Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell softball), Aneefy Ford (Streator boys track and field) and Evelyn O-Connor (Seneca girls track and field) also received votes.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Somonauk won 10 of its first 12 games and to this point is unbeaten in Little Ten Conference play. What has been the secret to the team’s success so far?
Dion: The secret to our team’s success so far is that we have all been playing together since little league, so we all have that bond with each other. We are all there for the same reason, and that’s to have fun with each other, play the game that everybody loves, and to win of course.
How do you prepare on days you know you’re scheduled to pitch?
Dion: When I know I’m going to pitch, I really just stretch and go through my pitching motions. After this, I’ll play catch with whoever is catching that day and practice all the pitches that I have to throw.
What so far has been your favorite memory made on a baseball diamond?
Dion: I want to say one of my favorite memories on the baseball field was when one of our players got his first ever hit during a game, and everyone was cheering for him.
Do you have any nicknames?
Dion: Some of the nicknames that I have are Jay or Leno. The people who call me Leno are mostly people I grew up with.
Who have been a few of the most influential coaches in your life?
Dion: From tee-ball to Pony League, I really only had one coach, and that’s Tim Jansen. Tim has always wanted the best for me, and he’s definitely pushed me hard throughout the years. Tim has helped me become the man I am today.
Who is your favorite Major League Baseball player?
Dion: I am one of the very few people you will ever meet that doesn’t watch much sports. When I do, it’s usually because my mom or dad is watching it and I just happen to be in the room.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
Dion: I would have to say Advanced Ag Mechanics, because there are very few people in the class, and we all get along together very well.
Only one can stay: tacos or pizza?
Dion: Tacos would have to stay for sure.
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
Dion: After high school I plan on doing something with welding. Welding comes easy to me, and I have fun while doing it ... unless you are a college coach and are looking for someone to have on your team.