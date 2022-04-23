Vehicle destroyed in Saturday fire at La Salle storage building

LA SALLE — La Salle Fire Department extinguished a fire at a storage building — but the vehicle inside was too far gone to be saved — after responding to a Saturday morning call in the 1200 block of Sterling Street.

In a report filed by La Salle Police, officers discovered someone had forced their way into the building and lit on fire a vehicle that was being stored within.

LFD was assisted by firefighters from Peru and Utica, who were also on the scene.

The report called the vehicle a complete loss but that damage to the building was minor.

The fire is considered suspicious and is being investigated by LPD detectives. Tips can be sent to the police at 815-223-2131 or via Facebook messenger.