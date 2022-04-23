La Salle County marriage licenses, April 21, 2022

Bradley Joseph DeGarmo of La Salle and Miriam Lois Lambert of La Salle
Jimi Lee Stanbach of Mendota and Shashawna Marie Reger Kendall of Mendota
Daryl Ray Senica of Utica and Sara Lynn Burkett of Utica
Dustan Cole Hedlin of Peru and Ashlee Michelle Cates of Peru
Justin Lee Dony of Palatine and Jordyn Leah White of Palatine
Darnell Cornelius Williams Jr. of Oglesby and Stephanie Marie Lijewski of Oglesby
Rogelio Diaz Gomez of Ottawa and Maribel Gutierrez Vazquez of Ottawa
James Ryan Rieuf of Ottawa and Marissa Catherine Davis of Ottawa
Gary Allen Truax of Oswego and Dawn Marie Ryan of Oswego
Todd Anthony Albrecht of Pekin and Hallie Lurene Barrow of Pekin
Kevin Virgil Robbins of Princeton and Lauren Ann Frey of Princeton
Angel Rocha Correa of La Salle and Anne Jeanette Trinidad of La Salle
Michael Anthony Goodrich of Streator and Amy Marie Dodge of Streator
Shane Anthony Butzen of Ottawa and Mary Jane Smith of Ottawa
Alec James Faley of Ottawa and Clarissa Noll Gerrard of Ottawa
Stefan Allen Behrens of Plano and Stephanie Marie Galante of Earlville
Kevin James Hosey Weeks of Earlville and Ruthanne Lorraine Shufelt of Earlville
Humberto Torres of Mendota and Maria Guadalupe Cervantes of Chicago
Jesse William Johnson of Chicago and Rachel Stephanie Gorr of Chicago
Duane Matthew Orsburn of Dieterich and Bethany Breeanne Rich of Dieterich
Ray Joseph Spivey III of Marseilles and Deborah Ann Escobar of Marseilles
Kristopher John Sienza of Oglesby and Amanda Paige Sangston of Oglesby
Joseph Michael Mead of La Salle and Mary Victoria Lenihan of La Salle