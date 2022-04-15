Benefit planned for Ottawa High student with colon cancer

Landon’s Ride, a motorcycle run benefiting 16-year-old Ottawa High School student Landon McAlpine, will start with registration 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, with riders taking off 11 a.m. from Fireside, 103 17th Ave., in Naplate.

McAlpine was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in December and has been fighting ever since. All of the proceeds from the motorcycle run will go to Landon and his family to assist with their medical and financial needs.

The ride takes off from Fireside in Naplate before heading to EJ Karz in Verona, the Top Fuel Saloon in Braidwood, Fat Daddy’z in Seneca, the Tin Roof Tavern in Leland, before ending at Jamie’s Outpost in Utica.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing, raffles, T-shirts and live music at each stop. The cost is $15 per bike, $5 per passenger and $5 for a non-rider. All vehicles are welcome to participate.

McAlpine went in for surgery Jan. 11 that was only supposed to last one to two hours but instead lasted four and a half hours. He was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, thereafter, a type of cancer that is one-in-a-million in people his age.

Further donations can be made by reaching out to LandonsRideInfo@gmail.com or by calling Jodie Mosell at 815-830-3920. More information is also available on the Landon’s Fight Facebook page.