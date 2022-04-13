South Ottawa Township rejects bid for rental house improvements, will seek engineer’s opinion

South Ottawa Township rejected at $24,646 bid to fix issues on an occupied rental home owned by the township.

Township Supervisor Gregg Olson said the bid came in over budget but not over budget enough to kill the project. Rehabilitation on the home will be completed once a structural engineer can take a look at the home to provide specifics on what exactly needs to be fixed.

Olson said if the township can narrow down issues with the home, which range from foundational to flooding to some mildew issues on the back side of the home, the price for future bids will come down.

The home’s foundational issues will be the first thing addressed, according to Olson, and other problems can be addressed as discovered.

The discussion occurred at the township’s annual meeting.