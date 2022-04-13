Area Roundup: Streator, Somonauk, Newark, Serena baseball finish off conference sweeps

At the SHS Athletic Fields, the Streator baseball team – now 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference – completed an ICE sweep of Wilmington, 5-4.
Dane Winterrowd singled and drove home two runs, Adam Williamson and Nolan Barr tagged two hits apiece, and Parker Phillis and Sean McGurk both doubled and drove in a run for Streator, which tied the game 3-3 in the second inning and took the lead with a two-run fourth.
Phillis (4 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 6 K) earned the win on the mound, while Williamson (2 2/3 IP, 0 R, 2 K) notched the save.
Ottawa 3, Kankakee 2: At King Field under the lights, the host Pirates (8-2) scored once in the sixth inning and held on for the nonconference victory.
Rylan Dorsey (5 IP, 2 ER, 11 K) started before giving way to winning pitcher Aiden Mucci (2 IP, 0 R, 4 K). Ryan Chamberlain (double), Dorsey and Zander Baxter all drove home runs for Ottawa, which also received a triple off the bat of Luke Cushing.
Somonauk 14, IMSA 0 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats (7-2, 4-0 Little Ten) completed the sweep led by a combined one-hit shutout pitched by Brendan Roberts (3 IP, 0R, 7 K) and Alex Krejci (2 IP, 0 R, 5 K).
In addition to Broc Slais’ long fly, Krejci drove home two runs, Jaylen Dion doubled twice, and Parker Wasson finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Newark 16, Indian Creek 6 (5 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (7-3, 4-0 Little Ten) finished the sweep led by a 4-for-4, two-double, six-RBI performance from pitcher Caden Wheeler, who also earned the win (4 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 1 K).
Lucas Pasakarnis and Jake Kruser drove home two runs apiece, Mitchell Kruser had three hits and three RBIs, and Cole Reibel batted 3 for 3 for the victors.
Hinckley-Big Rock 13, Earlville 3 (5 inn.): At Hinckley, the visiting Red Raiders (1-6) scored three times in the top of the first and were blanked from there.
Bryar Keller doubled and had an RBI for Earlville, which had only two hits. Ryan Browder (1 IP, 4 ER, 2 K) took the loss.
Serena 12, Hiawatha 9: At Kirkland, the visiting Huskers (4-4 overall, 2-0 Little Ten) finished off the league sweep behind an 18-hit attack spearheaded by Tanner Faivre (5 for 5, four runs scored, one RBI), Leo Brennan (single, home run, two RBIs), Carson Baker (three hits, RBI), Todd Smith (single, double, two RBIs) and Hudson Stafford (double, two RBIs).
Figgins (2 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 5 K) earned the win in relief, with Dylan Cartwright (2 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 3 K) closing things out.
Roanoke-Benson 11, WFC 3: At rural Streator, host Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell fell behind early and suffered the defeat despite a double and RBI from Carter Ewing and two doubles by Will Weber.
Tucker Hill added a single and RBI and took the mound in relief (4 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) of starter Carl Sass (3 IP, 5 ER, 3 K).
SOFTBALL
WFC 16, Lowpoint-Washburn 3 (5 inn.): At rural Streator, the host Warriors (9-3, 3-1 Tri-County Conference) won their sixth straight, led by Cheyenne Burns’ hitting for the cycle with a single, double, triple, home run and six RBIs and Ella Sibert smacking three doubles and driving in four.
Olivia Chismarick (single, double, three RBIs), Shae Simons (two singles, double, one RBI) and Emma Highland (two singles, double, two RBIs) also spearheaded the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell offense’s support of winning pitcher Simons (5 IP, 2 ER, 4 K).
Sandwich 8, Earlville 4: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders – now 3-3 – were defeated despite two hits and single RBIs courtesy of both losing pitcher Paige Marks (7 IP, 8 ER, 6 K) and Madyson Olson.
Maggie Knepper (7 IP, 2 ER, 11 K) earned the complete-game win for the Indians, with run support led by Brenna Sexton (double, home run, three RBIs), Emily Gomez (double, two RBIs), Alexis Sexton (three singles, three runs) and Lily Geltz (two singles, RBI).
Somonauk/HBR/Leland 11, IMSA 1 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, the host Bobcats (3-3) finished the Little Ten sweep with Lily Day (5 IP, 0 ER, 6 K) earning the win in the circle and helping her own cause with two runs batted in.
Sami Carlino and Faith Thompson (single, double) also tallied two RBIs apiece for Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland, with Felicity Thornton and Grace Barrett each adding two hits and an RBI.
Newark 11, Indian Creek 1 (5 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (12-2 overall, 4-0 Little Ten) secured the LTC sweep led by three runs batted in from both Ryan Williams and Kaitlyn Schofield – the latter doing so on a single, double and home run.
Bre Dixon (two hits, two RBIs), Kodi Rizzo (two hits, three runs) and Kailey Wohead (two hits, RBI) also led the Newark attack in support of winning pitcher Taylor Kruser (5 IP, 1 ER, 12 K).
Serena 11, Hiawatha 4: At Kirkland, the visiting Huskers (5-4 overall, 2-0 Little Ten) closed out the sweep led by the big bats of Katie Baker (three singles, two RBIs), RayElle Brennan (two singles, two RBIs), Paisley Twait (two singles, two RBIs) and Alexis Linder (two singles, two runs).
Maddie Glade (7 IP, 2 ER, 8 K) notched the win.
Marquette 4, Henry-Senachwine 0: At June Gross Field, the host Crusaders (6-5 overall, 4-0 Tri-County Conference) rode a complete-game, one-hit shutout from Kaylee Killelea (7 IP, 0 R, 16 K).
Eva McCallum doubled and drove home two, Avery Durdan provided an RBI, and Killelea helped her own cause by singling and scoring two runs in the triumph.
Seneca 13, Putnam County 1 (6 inn.): At Granville, the visiting Fighting Irish improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in Tri-County play with two runs batted in apiece recorded by Sam Vandevelde (single, double) and Zoe Hougas (three singles, three runs scored).
Allysa Zellers (6 IP, 1 ER, 6 K) earned the pitching win.
BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 3, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, the visiting Pirates were the victors in Interstate 8 Conference competition.
Ottawa dropped both singles matches, but swept doubles play – No. 1s Will Goetz and Logan Goetsch winning, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2s Daniel Reinhardt and Ethan Cela triumphing, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4; and No. 3s Karcin Hagi and Landen Thorsen winning, 6-2, 6-4 – to earn the I-8 win.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Marquette 1st, Streator 2nd at Streator: At Streator on Tuesday, Marquette’s girls (62.5 team points) topped Streator (54) and Wilmington (40.5).
Scoring wins for Marquette were Mary Jo Lechtenberg (1.42 meters in high jump); the 4x800 relay team of Lilly Craig, Morgan Nelson, Maggie Jewett and Lechtenberg (13:11.2); the 4x400 team of Craig, Kelly Nelson, Jewett and Lechtenberg (5:02.2); and Jewett (2:36.6 in 800).
Streator event winners included Mina James (27.3 seconds in 200); Skyler Schimek (17:15.6 in 3200); Abby Pierce (17.5 seconds in 100-meter hurdles), 52.5 seconds in 300 hurdles); the 4x200 team of Marissa Vickers, Breanna Perrotta, Brooklyn Stillwell and Alexandra Austin (2:17.6); and Vickers (8.47 meters in triple jump).
Seneca 1st, Newark 2nd at Seneca: At Seneca on Monday, Seneca (208 team points) won a three-team meet over Newark (127) and Pontiac (117).
Event winners for the host Irish included Clara Bruno (1:04.50 in 400 meters); Evelyn O’Connor (2:30.41 in 800, 5:21.29 in 1,600); Ashley Alsvig (12:03.26 in 3,200); the 4x100 relay team of Faith Deering, Taylor Draves, Caitlyn O’Boyle and Teagan Johnson (52.33 seconds); the 4x200 team of Deering, Draves, Emma Smith and O’Boyle (1:51.53); Deering (38.30 meters in discus); and Johnson (3.20 meters in pole vault).
Scoring firsts for Newark were Kiara Wesseh (13.15 seconds in 100, 27.99 seconds in 200; 1.63 meters in high jump); Megan Williams (16.18 seconds in 100 hurdles; 10.55 meters in triple jump); and Aubrey Benesh (55.12 seconds in 300 hurdles).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Streator 1st, Marquette 2nd at Streator: At Streator on Tuesday, the host Bulldogs (101 team points) literally ran away for the team win over Marquette (53) and Wilmington (12).
Event wins for the host Bulldogs came courtesy of Aiden Kearfott (10.75 meters in triple jump, 20.0 seconds in 110 hurdles); Manuel Nieto (31.70 meters in discus, 13.01 in shot put); the 4x200 relay team of Mikey Greer, Collin Jeffries, Quentin Goforth and Isaiah Dembo (1:42.2); the 4x100 team of Cade Stevens, Jeffries, Goforth and Aneefy Ford (45.1 seconds); Chance Robart (14:28.7 in 3,200); Kody Danko (5:09.1 in 1600, 2:10.5 in 800); and Ford (23.0 seconds in 200, 10.9 seconds in 100).
Crusaders victors included Caden Eller (56.3 seconds in 400, 1.63 meters in high jump, 6.13 in long jump); the 4x400 relay team of Nate Kuykendall, Jurnee Reed, Peter McGrath and Eller (4:02.1); and the 4x800 relay team of Charlie McGrath, Alex Graham, Griffin Walker and Jimmy Lawsha (11:11.4).
Seneca 4th, Newark 5th at Seneca: At Seneca on Monday, Mahomet-Seymour (202 team points) finished first in a five-school field also including fourth-place Seneca (78) and fifth-place Newark (2).
The lone first-place finish for the host Fighting Irish was recorded by John Farcus (1.73 meters in high jump).
JV BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 5, Kaneland 0: At Maple Park, Ottawa received wins from: in singles play – Rylan Salas (10-3) and Collin Olszewski (10-4); and in doubles – Alan Sifuentes and Tucker Ditchfield (10-2), Trevor Mortenson and Caden Walter (10-2) and Ethan Farr and Aric Threadgill (10-3).