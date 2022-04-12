Police blotter: April 12, 2022

Christopher T. Johnson, 27, of Mendota, was charged with DUI, disobeying a stop sign, improper lane usage, improper turn and no insurance at 1:43 a.m. Monday on Route 23 near U.S. 52 in Freedom Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Taivon D. Miles, 28, of Sheridan, was picked up on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 3:42 p.m. Thursday at Sixth Avenue and Fifth Street, Mendota police said.

William D. Glass, 43, of Mendota, was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 5:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, Mendota police said.

Christopher Martin, 53, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 3:44 p.m. Monday at First Avenue and 12th Street, Mendota police said.

