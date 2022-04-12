April 12, 2022
Michael Hermosillo is in Tuesday’s starting lineup for Cubs in Pittsburgh

Ottawa native will be hitting seventh and playing in center for Chicago Cubs against the Pirates

By Brian Hoxsey
Chicago Cubs' Michael Hermosillo rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs begin their opening road trip of the season Tuesday at 3:12 p.m. at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and Ottawa hometown hero Michael Hermosillo is in starting lineup released by the team.

Hermosillo, who is batting in the seventh spot and playing centerfield in between Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, has been a pinch-hitter in two of the Cubs three games to start the season — currently 0-for-2 with a walk and strikeout.

The Cubs will be going with an all-right-handed hitting lineup against Pittsburgh left-handed starter, and former Cubs and White Sox member, Jose Quintana. The Cubs will be sending southpaw Drew Smyly to the bump.

Chicago opened the year taking two-of-three games from Milwaukee at Wrigley Field, while Pittsburgh dropped two-of-three at St. Louis.

