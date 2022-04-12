Michael Hermosillo is in Tuesday’s starting lineup for Cubs in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs begin their opening road trip of the season Tuesday at 3:12 p.m. at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and Ottawa hometown hero Michael Hermosillo is in starting lineup released by the team.
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup! pic.twitter.com/oVodUKtISf— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2022
Hermosillo, who is batting in the seventh spot and playing centerfield in between Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, has been a pinch-hitter in two of the Cubs three games to start the season — currently 0-for-2 with a walk and strikeout.
The Cubs will be going with an all-right-handed hitting lineup against Pittsburgh left-handed starter, and former Cubs and White Sox member, Jose Quintana. The Cubs will be sending southpaw Drew Smyly to the bump.
Chicago opened the year taking two-of-three games from Milwaukee at Wrigley Field, while Pittsburgh dropped two-of-three at St. Louis.