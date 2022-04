La Salle County authorities have identified the motorist killed in an April 1 crash in rural Sheridan.

Eugene G. Wierzbicki, 64, of Sheridan, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash reported the evening of April 1 at North 4201st Road and East 27th Road in Sheridan, the La Salle County sheriff’s and coroner’s office said in a press release issued Monday.

An autopsy was completed April 2 but results are pending. The investigation continues.