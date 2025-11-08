National Guard vet now helps veterans at Downers Grove VFW

Army Veteran Rachel Gladysz is now the the Quartermaster of Downers Grove VFW 503 (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News)

Retiring in 2023 after more than three decades in the Illinois National Guard, Downers Grove’s Rachel Gladysz now serves as the Quartermaster of Downers Grove VFW 503, a nonprofit veterans organization dedicated to assisting veterans and their families.

“I wanted to be involved in the VFW because I know they do a lot for active soldiers today,” Gladysz said. “And I wanted to be part of that.”

Gladysz also has several part-time roles including pet sitting and working at the Illinois Secretary of State. She also helps care for her father.

Gladysz’s time in the National Guard began like it does for many – to earn money for college. It also was a way to give back to the community, she said.

The National Guard assists during natural disasters and civil unrest and provides aid for community infrastructure needs such as the COVID-19 missions within the U.S., Gladysz said.

She added that during times of overseas conflict, the National Guard steps in.

That led Gladysz, a single mom at the time, to a more than yearlong deployment in Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004. She left her two young sons, who were 7 and 8 years old.

With a “good support system at home,” Gladysz kept the lines of communication open with her sons during her time in Iraq through instant messaging, often swaping different emojis with them.

The people from my unit took on the role of “uncles” for my boys while I was deployed, she said.

“I definitely feel blessed,” Gladysz said.

Because of the camaraderie, “what you think would be hard was made easier due to the bond of our military family,” she said.

“My boys were also right behind me supporting me,” Gladysz said.

The relationships Gladysz formed in Iraq still are strong today and she maintains friendships with her former fellow soldiers 20 years later.

“You don’t lose that bond. You are not blood-related family, but you still are family,” she said. “You know everyone is there for each other.”

For a portion of her long career, Gladysz was a traditional reservist with weekend duties.

In 2005, she took on a full-time role with the Illinois National Guard.

Working in the logistics arena for many years, her National Guard career began as a tool and parts clerk.

From there, she moved up several times expanding her responsibilities to serve as the senior supply sergeant with the Chicago-based Illinois Army National Guard 108th Sustainment Brigade, which was renamed the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade in 2023.

Serving in the National Guard “gives you guidance. People who seem to be in the shadow tend to find opportunities to step up and help lead,” Gladysz said.

Especially when serving in Iraq, she witnessed how people find courage within themselves to get through difficult moments.

“You never know who is watching you and looking up to you,” Gladysz said. “If you are making the right decisions, it helps others move along as well.”