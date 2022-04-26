High school sports roundup for Monday, April 25: Willowbrook’s Max Vaisvila throws no-hitter with 13 K’s, slugs grand slam

BASEBALL
Willowbrook 12, Addison Trail 0
Max Vaisvila threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and slugged a grand slam at the plate, and Jake Kutella hit his first homer for the Warriors.
Downers Grove South 12, Leyden 9
Will Potter’s two-out, two-strike single drove in two runs to give the Mustangs the lead and Ryan Howell got the win in relief.
Wheaton Academy 4, Aurora Central Catholic 1
Wheaton Academy’s Alex Bagley went the distance, striking out eight. At the plate Grant Rojek had two hits, two RBIs and a stolen base.
Westmont 8, Aurora Christian 4
Lucas Hicks went 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs and Jason Czaplewski went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Lyons 10, Proviso West 6
Jack Falls and Troy Stukenberg homered and Cooper Ohlson went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Lions.
SOFTBALL
Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Wheaton North 2
Parker Leonard had two hits, a double and three RBIs, Katie Jensen had two hits and Maddie Pool struck out three and allowed one earned run over seven innings for the Tigers. Erin Metz struck out eight for Wheaton North.
Hinsdale South 7, Morton 5
Nikki Berger was 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Amber Fedinec was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Lauren Bishop struck out seven for the Hornets.
Downers Grove South 11, Leyden 5
Grace Taylor homered for the Mustangs.
Benet 21, St. Viator 6
Grace Fajardo hit her first homer of the season and drove in four runs and Sam Mititka hit her second homer and had three RBIs for Benet.
Oak Park-River Forest 5, York 3
Emily Fujiwara was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Dukes.