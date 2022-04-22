High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 21: Downers Grove South baseball completes three-game sweep of Addison Trail

BASEBALL
Downers Grove South 14, Addison Trail 3
Ethan Patera struck out eight over four innings, Ryan Howell closed the door and Christian Schloneger went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs as the Mustangs (8-4, 8-1) completed the three-game sweep.
Hinsdale Central 6, Lyons 5
Blake Edmonds went 2 for 4 with a double, winning pitcher Ben Oosterbaan struck out seven over 4.2 innings and Lucas Adams earned the save as the Red Devils won the rubber game of the three-game series.
Westmont 17, Elmwood Park 2
James Postawa went 2 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs and Lucas Hicks 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs for Westmont (7-8).
Wheaton Academy 24, IC Catholic Prep 6
Alex Bagley went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs and Andy Roman was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Wheaton Academy.
SOFTBALL
Downers Grove South 9, Willowbrook 2
Emma Zalud, Gracie Lapacek and Grace Taylor homered and Ella Cushing struck out 10 and scattered six hits for the Mustangs. Sonia Ruchala was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Willowbrook.
Wheaton Academy 22, Timothy Christian 19
Kiley Shahady went 5 for 5 with five runs scored and four RBIs for Wheaton Academy, which won its first game.
St. Charles East 4, Glenbard North 1
Elizabeth Welch went 2 for 3 and Bella Eggert was 2 for 4 and scored the Panthers’ lone run on a single by Emily Guenther.
Providence 11, Montini 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Wheaton North 2, Glenbard North 0
Ava Hodel and Ella Landstrom scored goals for Wheaton North.
Montini 14, St. Francis de Sales 0
Abby Mendez and Maggie Nielsen each scored two goals for Montini.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lemont d. Argo 25-10, 25-18
Van Gaetto had six kills, Jacob Termaat 10 assists and Cael Whitchurch nine assists for Lemont.