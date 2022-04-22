April 22, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesStarved Rock Country
Sports

High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 21: Downers Grove South baseball completes three-game sweep of Addison Trail

By Joshua Welge
Downers Grove South's Ethan Patera delivers a pitch during a game with Addison Trail on Thursday, April 21.

Downers Grove South's Ethan Patera delivers a pitch during a game with Addison Trail on Thursday, April 21. (Photo provided by Laura Duffy)

BASEBALL

Downers Grove South 14, Addison Trail 3

Ethan Patera struck out eight over four innings, Ryan Howell closed the door and Christian Schloneger went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs as the Mustangs (8-4, 8-1) completed the three-game sweep.

Hinsdale Central 6, Lyons 5

Blake Edmonds went 2 for 4 with a double, winning pitcher Ben Oosterbaan struck out seven over 4.2 innings and Lucas Adams earned the save as the Red Devils won the rubber game of the three-game series.

Westmont 17, Elmwood Park 2

James Postawa went 2 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs and Lucas Hicks 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs for Westmont (7-8).

Wheaton Academy 24, IC Catholic Prep 6

Alex Bagley went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs and Andy Roman was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Wheaton Academy.

SOFTBALL

Downers Grove South 9, Willowbrook 2

Emma Zalud, Gracie Lapacek and Grace Taylor homered and Ella Cushing struck out 10 and scattered six hits for the Mustangs. Sonia Ruchala was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Willowbrook.

Wheaton Academy 22, Timothy Christian 19

Kiley Shahady went 5 for 5 with five runs scored and four RBIs for Wheaton Academy, which won its first game.

St. Charles East 4, Glenbard North 1

Elizabeth Welch went 2 for 3 and Bella Eggert was 2 for 4 and scored the Panthers’ lone run on a single by Emily Guenther.

Providence 11, Montini 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 2, Glenbard North 0

Ava Hodel and Ella Landstrom scored goals for Wheaton North.

Montini 14, St. Francis de Sales 0

Abby Mendez and Maggie Nielsen each scored two goals for Montini.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lemont d. Argo 25-10, 25-18

Van Gaetto had six kills, Jacob Termaat 10 assists and Cael Whitchurch nine assists for Lemont.

BaseballSoftballSoccerDowners Grove South PrepsMontini PrepsHinsdale Central PrepsLyons Township PrepsWheaton Academy PrepsWillowbrook PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.