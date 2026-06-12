Vacation-Ready Pets: A Summer Travel Safety Checklist for Dogs and Cats

Summer is a popular time for road trips, family vacations, and outdoor adventures, and many pet owners want to bring their dogs and cats along for the fun. Before heading out, it is important to make sure pets are prepared for safe and comfortable travel. A little planning can help prevent stress, illness, and emergencies while away from home.

One of the first steps is scheduling a wellness visit with your veterinarian. Making sure pets are healthy enough for travel is especially important for senior pets, young animals, or those with medical conditions. Vaccinations should be up to date, and pet owners should refill any necessary medications before leaving town. Microchips and identification tags with current contact information are also essential in case a pet becomes separated from its family during travel.

Packing a travel kit for pets can make the trip much smoother. Bring enough food, bottled water, medications, treats, waste bags, litter supplies, and familiar comfort items such as toys or blankets. Sudden diet changes while traveling can upset a pet’s stomach, so sticking to their normal food is recommended.

Safety inside the vehicle matters as well. Dogs should be secured with a pet seatbelt harness or travel crate, while cats should always ride in a secure carrier. Loose pets can become injured during sudden stops or can distract drivers. Never allow pets to ride in the front seat near airbags.

Summer heat is another major concern. Cars can become dangerously hot within minutes, even with windows cracked open. Pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle. During outdoor stops, owners should watch for signs of overheating such as excessive panting, drooling, weakness, or vomiting.

All Creatures Great & Small Veterinary Practice encourages pet owners to prepare ahead so every summer adventure can be safer, healthier, and more enjoyable for both pets and their families.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment for your pet, please contact:

All Creatures Great & Small

1225 Warren Avenue

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Ph: 630.852.0910

https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

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