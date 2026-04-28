Donor Advised Fund Offers Benefits and Increases Donor Impact

There are many ways to make a gift to the Catholic Education Foundation of the Diocese of Joliet, one being through creating a Donor Advised Fund (DAF).

A DAF works like a charitable investment account. You can establish a fund through a DAF administrator using cash, appreciated securities, or even more complex assets such as real estate or business interests.

Once your fund is established, you can recommend one-time or recurring grants to the Catholic Education Foundation.

A few of the benefits are:

Simplified tax reporting - No more keeping track of multiple donation receipts. You’ll receive a single tax document each year for your contributions.

- No more keeping track of multiple donation receipts. You’ll receive a single tax document each year for your contributions. Potential for growth - Contributions to your DAF can be invested, giving your charitable dollars the opportunity to grow over time—potentially increasing your impact.

- Contributions to your DAF can be invested, giving your charitable dollars the opportunity to grow over time—potentially increasing your impact. Flexible, thoughtful giving - You receive an income tax deduction in the year you contribute to your fund, even if you choose to distribute grants later. This allows you to plan your giving more intentionally and support the causes you care about most, when the time is right.

A donor-advised fund offers a simple, strategic way to strengthen your generosity—today and for years to come.

If you would like to consider a DAF or get more information, contact Lea Dacanay-Rodriguez, Manager of Donor Engagement, at Ldacanay @dioceseofjoliet.org .

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

http://cefjoliet.org/

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