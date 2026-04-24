Walsh’s Bar & Grill: A Westmont Classic That Still Delivers

There’s something special about a place where everyone knows your name—a local institution that’s been doing it right for nearly 30 years. In Westmont, Walsh’s Bar & Grill is exactly that. Family-owned and proudly neighborhood-driven since 1998, Walsh’s has become a go-to for everything from a quick lunch to a laid-back night out.

“Walsh’s is a special place—come on in and see for yourself,” owner Tim Walsh enthused. “We offer a cozy neighborhood environment with a simple menu of fresh food, nothing frozen, including our famous pockets and half-pound burgers. And if baseball is your thing, Walsh’s should be your destination—we have all MLB games on our many TVs.”

Step inside and you’ll feel it right away: a cozy, come-as-you-are atmosphere where the game is always on. Here, conversations flow easily and the walls tell stories of a building that dates back to the late 1800s, once even rumored to have lived a past life as a speakeasy during Prohibition.

Yet it’s the food, drinks and consistency that keep people coming back for more. Walsh’s is known for its signature hot pocket sandwich baskets, a local favorite that’s as satisfying as it is unique. Think of a large flour tortilla folded and pressed like a panini for six minutes on each side, filled with your choice of ingredients, then grilled to perfection on a flat top. Crispy on the outside, warm and melty on the inside, it’s easy to see why these have become a staple.

Fan favorites include the Reuben pocket, loaded with tender corned beef, along with a variety of chicken options made with house-prepared ingredients that highlight Walsh’s commitment to freshness. In fact, nearly everything on the menu is made fresh—meats are sourced frequently from the butcher and soups are crafted in-house, including their beloved white chicken chili during the colder months. Rotating specials, like a recent buffalo chicken soup with orzo are showstoppers, while seasonal salads such as the Berry Berry and Harvest are set to return as warmer weather arrives.

And if you’re a burger lover, don’t skip the half-pounders—simple, classic and done right, all served with house chips. Other standouts include the club sandwich, and you can never go wrong with a late-night pizza here.

Walsh’s keeps things intentionally straightforward: no deep fryers, no shortcuts, just quality ingredients and a menu that delivers every time. Add in the MLB package and other sports broadcasts across multiple TVs, and it’s just as much a destination for baseball fans as it is for locals craving a great meal.

Walsh’s is timeless, consistent and rooted in the community. Akin to the Cheers of yesteryear—this Westmont staple is a local institution to enjoy every day of the year.

For more information, please contact:

Westmont Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau

One South Cass Avenue, Suite 101

Westmont, IL 60559

630-960-5553

wcctb@westmontchamber.com