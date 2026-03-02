March Is Pet Poison Awareness Month: Protect Your Pets from Hidden Dangers

March is Pet Poison Awareness Month, making it the perfect time for families to take a closer look at potential hazards in their home. At All Creatures Great & Small Veterinary Clinic, the team sees firsthand how quickly accidental poisonings can happen and how serious they can become. With a little awareness and prevention, many of these emergencies can be avoided.

Many everyday foods that are safe for people can be dangerous for pets. Chocolate, grapes, raisins, onions, garlic, and foods containing xylitol, a common sugar substitute which is present in some brands of peanut butter, can cause severe illness in dogs and cats. Alcohol and caffeinated drinks are also harmful. For cats, lilies are especially toxic and can lead to kidney failure even in small amounts. Keeping human food out of reach and educating children about not sharing table scraps with pets is an important first step.

Household products are another major concern. Cleaning supplies, laundry pods, antifreeze, rodent bait, and certain essential oils can all pose serious risks. Medications, both prescription and over the counter, should always be stored securely. Even small doses of pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen can be life threatening to pets.

Plants inside and outside the home may also be hazardous. In addition to lilies, pets can be poisoned by tulips, daffodils, sago palms, and certain garden fertilizers.

Prevention starts with awareness. Store chemicals and medications in closed cabinets, secure trash cans, wipe up spills immediately, and double check that guests keep purses and bags off the floor.

If you suspect your pet has ingested something toxic, contact All Creatures Great & Small Veterinary Clinic right away at (630) 852-0910. Quick action can make all the difference in protecting your beloved companion.

