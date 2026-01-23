The Indian Carry-Out Cuisine That Keeps Westmont Coming Back

There are few cuisines better suited for Midwest winters than Indian food. When the air is crisp and gray, dishes built on warming spices, slow cooking, and mindful balance feel like a reset for both body and soul. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Priya’s Kitchen, a Westmont staple where Indian cuisine isn’t just flavorful; it’s grounding, comforting, and designed to sustain you well beyond the first bite.

The philosophy here is simple: Indian food should elicit comfort, be consistently delicious, and be healthy. Priya’s Kitchen is the result of decades of culinary expertise and deep cultural tradition. Chef Priya, co-owner and heart behind the kitchen, previously led the charge at well-known Indian restaurants throughout the Chicagoland area and has become a culinary celebrity within the Indian community, thanks to her unique approach and uncompromising cooking standards. A meal from Priya’s Kitchen is simply unmatched.

Priya’s Kitchen in Westmont is primarily a carry-out restaurant with a few tables inside, designed for busy families or anyone looking for high-quality Indian food without sacrificing health or flavor. The menu is broad and thoughtful, offering Indian breakfast items, home-style curries, biryanis and rice dishes, fresh chaat, tandoor and fresh grill items, and freshly baked naan breads.

Before focusing fully on the restaurant, Priya and her husband, Sridhar Vemuru, also operated a grocery store in the area and managed an extensive catering business. Over time, customers began asking for something more. As they say, the rest is history. That dream evolved into Priya’s Kitchen, which now has two brick-and-mortar locations in Westmont and Orland Park.

“Whatever we eat and serve is made from scratch,” Vemuru enthused. “Every diner’s palate is different. Some want heavier dishes, others prefer lighter fare. Kids want noodles and rice. So Priya designed the menu to truly have something for everyone.”

For those newer to Indian cuisine, or anyone clamoring for more, essentials include samosas stuffed with potatoes and peas, served with mint and tomato chutneys. Their dosas are another standout: crisp and satisfying, similar to a crepe or taco in other cuisines, served with lentil soup, potato masala and chutneys.

Few Indian meals feel complete without fresh, crisp, fluffy naan (the garlic version is exceptional) or classics like butter chicken. The latter is made with marinated chicken simmered in a creamy tomato curry that strikes the perfect balance of flavor and spice. The Kadai Paneer is also impressive, a vegetarian dish featuring cottage cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and bold spices.

Dessert lovers shouldn’t miss the gulab jamun, a milk-based dough fritter soaked in sugar syrup, often affectionately described as a milk doughnut. Don’t skip the refreshments, including lassis. The creamy yogurt-based drinks are similar to a smoothie, known for cooling the body and aiding digestion. Their top-selling mango lassi is a personal favorite. Unlike many restaurants, Priya’s Kitchen hand-whisks each lassi, a detail that ensures superior texture and flavor.

Priya’s Kitchen also features a refrigerator stocked with to-go items that Vemuru says are staples in many customers’ home refrigerators, with a shelf life of up to ten days. Sauces, naan, and other core items make it easy to elevate cooking at home. Vemuru shared that many regulars who rely on these offerings are seeking health-conscious options, including physicians who appreciate having nourishing meals readily available.

In Indian culture, guests are often treated like gods. “Whatever you have, you offer them everything,” Vemuru said.

From the moment you walk in until the last bite, that mentality shines through. The team takes the time to learn customers’ preferences, adjust spice levels, and recommend dishes based on individual palates. That approach has paid off. Priya’s Kitchen is a preferred vendor for universities and local school districts, including Maercker School, and has long been trusted with catering events.

Built on experience, tradition, health, and genuine hospitality, Priya’s Kitchen has become more than a place to grab dinner; it’s a steady presence in the community. In a world that moves fast and favors shortcuts, this is food made with intention, meant to comfort, nourish, and linger long after the meal ends. Whether you’re craving a warming curry on a winter night, a crisp dosa for something different, or a piece of garlic butter naan fresh from the oven, Priya’s Kitchen invites you to slow down, savor, and feel at home one bite at a time.

Priya’s Kitchen – Westmont

6551 S. Cass Avenue, Unit 0, Westmont, IL 60559

Ph: 630.297.8484

Open Tuesday–Sunday: 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m. & 4:30–9 p.m.

Closed Mondays

For more information, please contact:

Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau

1 South Cass Avenue, Suite 101

Westmont, IL 60559

(630) 960-5553

www.westmontchamber.com