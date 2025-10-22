Beloved Saffron Indian Restaurant is Back, Bringing Spice and Heart to Westmont

After a six-year wait, Saffron has made its long-anticipated return. The beloved restaurant, once a hidden gem for authentic Indian cuisine in the suburbs, has reopened its doors, and the crowds are coming back like it never left.

Saffron’s team brings the same warmth and authenticity that made the original location such a hit. Regulars who once relied on Saffron for takeout or dining in, holiday catering, and party platters are thrilled to see familiar faces and the return of the fresh-made favorites they’ve missed for years.

The menu is a love letter to classic Indian comfort food. Each order is made fresh, never frozen, layered with fragrant spices and cooked to perfection. The biryani is made with rice and spices, offered with chicken, lamb, or vegetables, and is a must try. It’s one of the most popular dishes among Indian cuisine. Additional non-vegetarian staples like the chicken tikka masala and butter chicken with garlic naan are rich, deeply flavored, and perfectly balanced. The latter, a curry classic, features tender pieces of chicken simmered in a spiced tomato and butter gravy. It’s indulgent, comforting, and full of soul.

You’ve never tasted naan like this before. It’s made fresh to order and is perfect for soaking up every last drop of sauce. The standout garlic naan is impossibly soft and fresh, glistening with butter and roasted garlic.

While Indian cuisine is celebrated for its bold flavors, Saffron makes it easy to tailor spice levels to each diner’s preference. The restaurant also offers an impressive selection of vegetarian, vegan, and halal options, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Veggie standouts include the bhindi masala (okra) and saag paneer, while many rice and lentil-based dishes are naturally gluten-free.

No visit is complete without a lassi, India’s signature yogurt-based drink. Blended from fresh yogurt, milk, and a touch of sweetness, it’s the perfect cool companion to a spicy meal. Try the mango lassi - creamy, tropical, and tasting like sunshine poured over ice — or the rose lassi, a delicate, floral version with a soft sweetness that lingers long after the last sip. Both are refreshing, restorative, and the perfect way to end (or begin) a meal.

Not sure what to order? The friendly, knowledgeable staff is always happy to help diners discover a new favorite dish. With a 50-capacity dining area, guests can enjoy cozy ambiance while savoring incredibly authentic Indian creations. Reservations are not required, but are recommended during peak hours or for large groups.

From weekday dinners to festive celebrations, Saffron delivers flavor, heart, and genuine hospitality. Passion is evident throughout the thoughtful creation of every dish, always served with top-tier hospitality.

If you haven’t already been, Saffron of Westmont is sure to become your Indian cuisine destination—offering traditional, crowd-pleasing dishes, generous serving sizes, and more.

Centrally located in Westmont and proudly part of the suburban dining scene once again, Saffron is more than a restaurant. It’s wonderful to have Saffron home.

Saffron Restaurant

329 W. 63rd Street

Westmont, IL 60559

Ph: (224) 631-4275

For more information, please contact:

Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau

1 South Cass Avenue, Suite 101

Westmont, IL 60559

(630) 960-5553

www.westmontchamber.com