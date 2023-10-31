October 31, 2023
Downers Grove Park District to honor veterans with Nov. 11 brunch

Celebrate Veterans Day with brunch with local Downers Grove community veterans from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave.

This is an opportunity to learn more about Downers Grove’s response to calls to military service and spend time talking to veterans about their experiences serving our country as we thank them for their service.

Brunch is free to veterans. The for residents is $15 and $23 for non-residents.Advance registration is required and can be completed online.

