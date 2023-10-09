Cantigny, League of Women Voters to discuss election distrust at Oct. 12 forum

Cantigny, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, invites the public to their next Civic Awareness Series program at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Guest speaker David Hiller will discuss a recent report about distrust in the election process.

The free presentation is in-person and online. Registration is not required for the program at the Cantigny Park Visitors Center, and parking is complimentary. Online viewers should register at Cantigny.org to receive a Zoom link.

In May 2023, the Washington-based Campaign Legal Center (CLC) issued a report called “(Dis) Trust in Elections: Identifying Who Distrusts the Election Process and Why.” The report is based on a study by the Ad Council Research Institute and was commissioned by CLC. As a new election cycle dawns, CLC believes now is the time to educate, provide transparency, and rebuild Americans’ confidence in our elections.

Hiller is a news media publisher, attorney and philanthropic executive. He had a 20-year career with Tribune Company, where he started as vice president and general counsel in 1988. He served in many leadership roles in that time, including president of Tribune Interactive, publisher of the “Chicago Tribune,” and publisher of the “Los Angeles Times.”

Highly involved on the boards of various philanthropic and charitable organizations, Hiller also served as president and CEO of the McCormick Foundation from 2009 to 2020. His board involvement has included the Field Museum, Chicago History Museum, the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Thrive Chicago.