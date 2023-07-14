Woodridge invites residents to take needs assessment survey

The village of Woodridge, in partnership with Metropolitan Mayors Caucus (MMC) and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), is undertaking a community needs assessment survey as a part of the Homes for a Changing Region process.

This survey will examine housing needs as well as community life in the village of Woodridge, and will be informed by past planning efforts, data analyses and community participation, according to a news release.

The village invites residents to take part in this planning process by completing the survey to provide valuable information about their experiences living in Woodridge. The survey is completely anonymous and does not collect any identifying information. You should be able to complete it in under 10 minutes.

Please take the survey by Aug. 1. Your participation will help our agencies and the village of Woodridge identify community needs and goals and strategize for future planning and investment.