DuPage Care Center ranks 3rd among best nursing homes in Illinois

Newsweek Magazine’s annual ranking of America’s top nursing homes for 2024 puts the DuPage Care Center (DPCC), the county-run public nursing home, among the best nursing homes in the state.

The Care Center, located at 400 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton, ranked third among 750 nursing homes chosen by the magazine, based on key criteria that made the Care Center’s quality of care stand out among more than 12,000 public and private facilities analyzed.

“We are gratified to see Newsweek acknowledge what we have known for a long time,” DuPage County Human Services Committee Chairman Greg Schwarze said in a news release. “Our DuPage County Care Center is an industry leader, providing comprehensive, compassionate care to our residents. Every day, we hear from Care Center residents and family members who believe the personalized care, social, recreational and therapeutic services they receive at DPCC are second to none, including private facilities. We often call the Care Center our hidden jewel. But we are thrilled that our jewel is now being celebrated by a national publication.”

In July, the county kicked off a $31.5 million renovation project at the Care Center, which will renovate resident rooms, the main entrance and lobby, common areas and nursing stations. The project was partially funded by federal grants under the American Rescue Plan Act. The renovation is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2026.

The DuPage Care Center is a 360-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility which has served the residents of DuPage County for over 130 years. The facility provides long-term care and short-term rehabilitative care to individuals needing support with their activities of daily living. The DuPage Care Center is licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

For more information about the DuPage Care Center, visit dupagecounty.gov/government/departments/dupage_care_center/.