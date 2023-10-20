Bensenville man charged with murder at birthday party denied pre-trial release

Pre-trial released was denied Friday for a Bensenville man accused of shooting to death Victor Garcia, of Des Plaines, authorities said.

Kevin Krenc 31, of the 4N500 block of Church Road, appeared at First Appearance Court charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Oct.14, DuPage County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 4N539 Route 83 after receiving a 911 call regarding an intoxicated man possibly in need of assistance. After making contact with the man, deputies learned of an alleged murder that had occurred earlier that day on Church Road in an unincorporated area near Bensenville, according to the release.

Following an investigation, it is alleged that Krenc, Garcia and several other individuals were at a party at Krenc’s residence on Church Road celebrating Krenc’s birthday. During the party, tensions allegedly rose between several individuals at the party regarding allegations that, among other things, Garcia had stolen a pair of shoes from another person at the party and that Garcia felt disrespected at these allegations, the release stated.

At some point in time, Krenc and several others allegedly were in the garage at the residence and when Garcia entered the garage. Krenc allegedly pulled out a rifle he had hidden in the garage and shot Garcia five times, killing him, the release stated.

After the alleged murder, Krenc hid the weapon in an enclosed trailer parked on the driveway and fled the scene. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office identified Krenc as a suspect in the murder and took him into custody on Oct. 17 from his residence without incident. When processing the scene, deputies located a rifle in a vent in the basement of the residence, according to the release.

“The allegation that Mr. Krenc shot and killed Victor Garcia over a pair of shoes and a feeling of being disrespected is simply appalling,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “In DuPage County, we do not stand for the type of gun violence alleged in this case and my office is prepared to prosecute Mr. Krenc to the fullest extent of the law. Mr. Krenc now finds himself facing the possibility of spending the rest of his natural life behind bars for the alleged cold-blooded murder of Victor Garcia.

Krenc’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 3 for arraignment.